Airdrieonians 0 Raith Rovers 1: In pictures
Around 500 Raith Rovers fans travelled to The Penny Cars Stadium for Saturday's 1-0 win over Airdrie.
Can you spot yourself or someone you know in our gallery of match pictures?
Ross Matthews (12) steers home Raith's fourth minute opener.
Fife Photo Agency
jpimediaresell
First to congratulate the goalscorer are John Baird (29) and Kieron Bowie (22).
Fife Photo Agency
jpimediaresell
Raith fans in Airdrie.
Fife Photo Agency
jpimediaresell
Steven MacLean made his Raith debut on Saturday.
Fife Photo Agency
jpimediaresell
View more