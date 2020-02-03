Steven MacLean in action on his Raith debut.

Airdrieonians 0 Raith Rovers 1: In pictures

Around 500 Raith Rovers fans travelled to The Penny Cars Stadium for Saturday's 1-0 win over Airdrie.

Can you spot yourself or someone you know in our gallery of match pictures?

Ross Matthews (12) steers home Raith's fourth minute opener.
Ross Matthews (12) steers home Raith's fourth minute opener.
Fife Photo Agency
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
First to congratulate the goalscorer are John Baird (29) and Kieron Bowie (22).
First to congratulate the goalscorer are John Baird (29) and Kieron Bowie (22).
Fife Photo Agency
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Raith fans in Airdrie.
Raith fans in Airdrie.
Fife Photo Agency
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Steven MacLean made his Raith debut on Saturday.
Steven MacLean made his Raith debut on Saturday.
Fife Photo Agency
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5