Airdrieonians 1-0 Raith Rovers: Late McGrattan strike sees off Robson's men
Despite their current bottom place in the William Hill Championship, Rhys McCabe’s hosts have been improving in recent weeks after their injury woes eased and they moved to seven points behind second bottom Dunfermline Athletic with this success over Barry Robson’s side at the Albert Bartlett Stadium.
The only goal of the contest arrived with just 12 minutes remaining and it was a very good one from an Airdrie point of view.
Substitute Lewis McGrattan took possession on the edge of the box and thumped in a right footed effort which beat Raith keeper Josh Rae to his left.
The home fans went wild as they continued a fine overall recent record against Raith.
The Kirkcaldy outfit’s previous visit to the stadium had also resulted in a 1-0 reverse way back on the opening day of the season, which saw Raith manager Ian Murray sacked the next day.
Such has been the staff turnover at Raith this season, Robson was the third manager to face the Diamonds this term, with previous incumbent Neill Collins having overseen a 1-0 Rovers league success at Stark’s Park thanks to Scott Brown’s lone goal when the teams met on October 29.
Having won their two previous league games against Partick Thistle and Hamilton Accies with an overall aggregate of 5-0 in their favour, Raith must have been confident going into this midweek contest at Airdrie.
In a game where goalscoring chances were at a premium, Aidan Wilson went close for the home team, while saves by Rae denied Ben Wilson and Lewis Strapp.
At the other end, Rovers' Jamie Gullan sent an effort just wide.
Despite his side’s defeat, boss Robson remained bullish when talking to Raith TV post match, saying: “We’ve put ourselves in with an opportunity (of reaching the play-offs).
"When I first came in I don’t think that was on the cards. But it’s still there for us to try and progress up this table.
"In this league it’s very difficult to win games, especially coming to places like this.”
