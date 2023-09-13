Allan Moodie has moved on (Photo: Ben Kearney)

First-team coaches Steve Clark, Mitch Baldwin and Ewan Baillie have also made the move to the Premier Division outfit – with the East Shore Park side now on the hunt for a new management team.

Moodie joined the club back in December 2021, helping turn around the team’s fortunes in the senior ranks, and a club spokesperson thanked the coach for his impact at Newburgh.

They said: “Newburgh Juniors Football Club can confirm that manager Allan Moody and his coaching team have left the club with immediate effect.

"During the week the club reluctantly accepted an approach from a Premier Division club to speak to Allan and his staff. Late last week Allan agreed to take over at this club and was therefore absent from the game against Burntisland Shipyard.

“The club would like to put on record its sincerest appreciation and thanks for all the work Allan, Steve, Ewan and the rest of the coaching team have done during their time at the club – particularly helping turn the fortunes of the playing side of things which were in a poor state prior to their arrival.

"We wish Allan and his team every success and best wishes for their future ventures.”

