News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Allan Moodie departs as Newburgh Juniors boss to take over at fellow Fife club

Allan Moodie has quit as Newburgh Juniors boss to take up the vacant managerial position at fellow East of Scotland Fife club Hill of Beath Hawthorn.
By Ben Kearney
Published 14th Sep 2023, 00:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 00:38 BST
Allan Moodie has moved on (Photo: Ben Kearney)Allan Moodie has moved on (Photo: Ben Kearney)
Allan Moodie has moved on (Photo: Ben Kearney)

First-team coaches Steve Clark, Mitch Baldwin and Ewan Baillie have also made the move to the Premier Division outfit – with the East Shore Park side now on the hunt for a new management team.

Moodie joined the club back in December 2021, helping turn around the team’s fortunes in the senior ranks, and a club spokesperson thanked the coach for his impact at Newburgh.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They said: “Newburgh Juniors Football Club can confirm that manager Allan Moody and his coaching team have left the club with immediate effect.

"During the week the club reluctantly accepted an approach from a Premier Division club to speak to Allan and his staff. Late last week Allan agreed to take over at this club and was therefore absent from the game against Burntisland Shipyard.

Most Popular

“The club would like to put on record its sincerest appreciation and thanks for all the work Allan, Steve, Ewan and the rest of the coaching team have done during their time at the club – particularly helping turn the fortunes of the playing side of things which were in a poor state prior to their arrival.

"We wish Allan and his team every success and best wishes for their future ventures.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Newburgh are now inviting applications for the top job ahead of this weekend's league trip to Tweedmouth Rangers. Mike Riddel is set to act as caretaker boss again after overseeing the side's 3-1 loss last time out to Burntisland Shipyard.

Related topics:NewburghPremier Division