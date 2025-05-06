Ally McCoist: Ex-Rangers and Scotland striker stars in Fife beach cricket match
TV pundit McCoist, 62, took to the sands of Elie to play for Kilmacolm versus The Ship Inn Cricket Club as the beach cricket season got underway last Saturday.
However, despite McCoist admitting before the match that he had promised some “secret weapons” to ensure a Kilmalcolm victory after his side had suffered defeats to The Ship Inn in their head to heads in each of the previous nine seasons, it was again the Elie hosts who took the honours as they won the match.
The Ship Inn, the only pub in Great Britain with its own cricket team that plays on the beach, hosted a charity auction for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation. McCoist was great friends with late rugby star Doddie Weir, who founded the charity following his MND diagnosis.