Almost nine in ten Raith Rovers fans in favour of co-operation deal with Rangers

Raith Rovers, seen here losing 3-0 away to Rangers in the Scottish Cup in March 2023, now look set to join forces with the Glaswegians (Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

​Almost nine in ten Raith Rovers season ticket-holders have given the thumbs-up to controversial proposals for a co-operation deal with Old Firm giants Rangers.

​The Kirkcaldy club will now look to pursue those plans after being given a mandate to go ahead by the majority of their fans despite reservations having been voiced by some.

Nearly 1,500 season-ticket holders at the Stark’s Park club were canvassed for their opinions on a potential link-up with the Glaswegians, currently ninth in the William Hill Premiership after drawing their opening game of the new season away to Motherwell 1-1 on Saturday, and just short of 990 submitted responses, with 85.4% voting in favour.

A spokesperson for the Fifers said: “Thank you to everyone who responded to our recent survey on the proposed co-operation agreement.

“We received 988 responses from the 1,456 supporters contacted. Of those, 85.4% voted in favour of entering into the co-operation agreement.

“We will now engage with Rangers to finalise the next steps of the agreement.

“We believe this is a positive step for Raith Rovers. Other clubs in our division have already established similar partnerships with premiership sides and we see no reason why this would be any different.

“This agreement allows us to strengthen our squad at no cost with players who can hopefully contribute positively and help push the club forward on the pitch.”

When the agreement was first mooted, concerns were voiced by some supporters about Raith potentially ending up as a feeder club for Rangers or having to hand back loan players at short notice, but those reservations now appear not to be as widespread as initially feared.

William Hill Championship title-challengers Raith were first approached about such a link-up last year by Nils Koppen, then technical director at Rangers but since replaced by Dan Purdy, leading to ongoing talks between the two clubs and it was left with Rangers to draw up formal proposals, a move they’ve since made.

It follows calls by the Scottish Football Association and Scottish Professional Football League for more co-operation between top-flight clubs and those in lower leagues in a bid to advance younger players’ development nationwide by securing them more first-team game-time.

Only three Scottish-qualified players under the age of 21 would be involved at any one time and they’d be allowed to switch from one club to the other outwith the two transfer windows a year.

Raith would be allowed to reject any suggested players they feel wouldn’t fit in with their squad or would be surplus to requirements and they’d not be under any obligations to give Rangers youngsters guaranteed amounts of game-time.

They’d also still be allowed to recruit up to six loan players a season from other SPFL clubs in the summer and January transfer windows.

Rovers manager Barry Robson, a midfielder for the Ibrox outfit’s Old Firm rivals Celtic from 2008 to 2010, believes the move would benefit his team, saying: “The squad are taking shape, and with a couple more experienced additions, I believe we’ll be in a strong position.

“While the players coming in through this agreement would be younger and less experienced, the deal gives us an opportunity to add depth for matchdays and also in training.

“I am very much in favour of it.

“We spoke to a few clubs and, for me, I think that’s something that we can use.

“I think you’ve got to remember that we’re all trying to do things as clubs, all clubs, and we’re trying to do the right things.

“I think everybody’s looking into different types of co-operation loans. It’s all different clubs – they’re all speaking to each other.

“I’m sure we’ll all know in the next six months to a year if it works. Nobody knows if it is going to work yet, so that’ll be a good thing to see if it does.”

Technical director John Potter added: “It has been a challenging window for clubs across the championship and we’re no exception.

“Barry, the recruitment team and I are still actively identifying players who can make an immediate impact. That includes those suggested by Rangers.

“Barry has a clear way he wants to play, and we would only accept players from Rangers who can strengthen the squad in line with that approach.”