AM footballers take a step up

There was another milestone in the life of AM Soccer Club last weekend, as five players who currently represent, or have graduated from the club, featured for Raith Rovers in the SFA Youth Cup away to Celtic.

The match at Celtic’s Lennoxtown training centre was another significant experience for these young players, who are working towards their goal to become professional football players.

AM Soccer’s director of coaching, Lindsay Sharp said: “There was a sense of pride when we became aware that five of our players were involved.

“Some of these players have spent a full cycle of development within AM Soccer and some have come to the club to make further improvements that would allow them to step into professional football and give it a real go.

“This kind of opportunity may be at the tip of the iceberg in terms of what AM Soccer delivers in its programme but we are delighted that these stories are becoming more and more frequent.”

The five players involved with the side were Keir Macaulay, Kyle Bell, James Collins, Lewis Crosbie and Ross Hain.