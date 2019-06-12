AM Soccer 13s 2-1 Kennoway 13s

AM Soccer and Kennoway u13s went head to head last Friday evening at Gardiners Park, Lochgelly, in the Fife Cup final.

In what was a close and entertaining game, both sides had plenty of chances to get their hands on the cup - but in the end it was the Cupar side who got their noses in front.

With both teams competing well and starting fast, it was Kennoway who took the lead 15 minutes in to the game.

A lofted free kick from 35 yards could only be palmed high by goalkeeper Paterson for the Kennoway striker to react first and head home the rebound to make the score 1-0.

A wave of attacks from Kennoway saw them continue to grow in to the game as AM Soccer tried to regroup and feel their way back in to things.

The introduction of Honeyman at half time sparked some attacking life in to the game for AM Soccer.

He started brightly and scored the equaliser after popping up unmarked at the back post and tapping in to the near corner.

A tense finish to the game saw Kennoway blast the ball off the bar and AM Soccer’s Nicol shooting at the goalie when through on goal.

The cup was there for the taking for both teams.

But it was Honeyman who came up with the all important goal.

With five minutes to go, a throw in from the left side of the pitch to Greenwood saw him turn and go past three players on the outside of the box, cross low to the back post where his delivery was met by Honeyman to blast home the winner. AM Soccer’s Euan Russell was presented as the man of the match.

AM Soccer Club co-ordinator Daniel Mason said: “Well done to the youngsters who have achieved something special in their first year of 11-a-side football.”