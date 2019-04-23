AM Soccer 4-1 Rosyth

AM Soccer Club were involved in their second Fife Cup semi final of their short history in the amateur game and were hoping to make it a second visit to the final in Kelty in May.

The venue was Warout Stadium, Glenrothes and AM got off to the best possible start when some neat work by Jamie Leslie resulted in the ball being set for Richie Lawson to side foot into the net after only two minutes.

Rosyth did their best to recover from the early set back and flooded midfield, hoping to stifle AM and set the dangerous Higgins free at every opportunity.

It was AM Soccer that grabbed the next goal though and on nine minutes, Blair Hardie rose highest to power home a header and double the advantage.

The game was then largely played in midfield for a 20 minute spell and apart from the odd strike from distance, there were no clear sights of goal.

The last five minutes of the half sparked back into life.

Firstly Buchan smashed a shot off the near post for AM Soccer and then with the last play of the half, Rosyth reduced the deficit.

A free kick was awarded 30 yards out on the angle and the resulting cross took the slightest of touches off a striker and evaded Wotherspoon in the AM goal before bouncing off the shoulder of an unfortunate AM defender and into the empty net. Rosyth had their tails up as the second half started and Wotherspoon made a fantastic save from Higgins as he raced clear, looking to equalise.

AM weathered the storm and shuffled personnel slightly and this reaped almost immediate rewards, as Lawson rose to attack a high cross and head superbly across goal into the corner for 3-1.

Only five minutes later, Lawson made the scoreline more comfortable, stepping inside the centre back and unleasing a beauty into the far away top corner from 16 yards.

AM Soccer introduced fresh legs to proceedings but the game went through a spell of being extremely competitive with robust challenges coming in from everywhere and few clear chances to add to the scoring.

The full time whistle sounded and AM Soccer will compete in the Fife Cup Final on Friday, May 17 against the winners of Cupar Hearts or Auchtermuchty Bellevue.

MOM – Richie Lawson.

• Glenrothes Amateurs made it four wins in a row with a 3-0 win over Kinross Colts.

Nicky Smith, Stevie Patterson and Paul Phipps were on the scoresheet for Glens who also chalked up a midweek 2-1 win against St Andrews University.

Elsewhere, in the KFA Division 1 there were good wins for both Markinch Amateurs and Falkland Amateurs.

The latter defeated Valleyfield 3-0 with strikes from Jay Wilson, Blair Sutherland and Lewis Hardie.

It’s still tight at the top of the KFA Championship with Kennoway and Balgonie Scotia battling it out for the title.