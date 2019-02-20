AM Soccer Club 1-0 Pittenweem Rovers

AM Soccer Club.............1

Pittenweem Rovers.......0

For the third season in a row, AM Soccer met Pittenweem Rovers in the Fife Cup.

Having previously lost in the final of the competition and then conceding a last minute goal in round three last year, the team were keen to buck the trend.

The home team were on the front foot from kick off and although they were able to penetrate into the Pittenweem penalty area, there were no clean attempts at goal until Lawson gave AM Soccer the lead on 16 minutes.

The ball was worked out to the left wing and Richie cut inside his full back and then side stepped a centre back before fizzing a 30 yard shot that dipped beautifully over the goalkeeper and under the crossbar to break the deadlock.

A chance quickly followed for Porter, after a neat turn in the box but he could not generate quite enough power with his sidefoot towards the far corner and McKenzie in the away goal saved.

Pittenweem were fortunate not to be reduced to 10 men when Lawson skipped past the last defender, who hauled him back but the referee allowed the game to continue.

The second half was more comfortable for AM, who had been wasteful with possession in the first.

As Pittenweem came forward to try and grab an equlaiser, the spaces were opening up behind the visiting defence and AM Soccer launched a number of counter attacks but were thwarted by last ditch defending. Both teams lost a player with 20 minutes to go when a nasty clash of heads put an end to AM’s Craig Lumsden’s afternoon.

There was a late flurry of activity in the AM box as the visitors forced a couple of corners.

AM Soccer progress to the quarter final of the competition, where a home tie against Kennoway will be played on March 16.

Man of the match – Richie Lawson.