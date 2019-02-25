Amateur football: Change at the top of the KFA Championship

The lead changed hands at the head of the KFA Championship at the weekend.

Balgonie Scotia, who started the day as leaders, dropped two points in a 1-1 draw with third placed Rosyth, both goals came from the penalty spot with Dale Smith on the mark for the Coaltown side. Kennoway Amateurs cashed in on Scotia’s slip up to go top by a point following a 3-2 win over Glenrothes Strollers.

At the other end of the table, Leslie Hearts remain bottom following a 5-2 defeat from St Monans Swallows at Quarry Park. Kyle Sweeney and Callum Shannon were on the scoresheet for the hosts.

In KFA Division 1 Markinch Amateurs took the scalp of third-placed Valleyfield at John Dixon Park. The Beaton brothers were the heroes for the home side, with Ryan netting a double after Callum had opened the scoring. The win moves Markinch to within two points of their opponents. Goals from Scott Meikle, Liam Ross and Liam Craig saw Falkland Amateurs claim all three points in a 3-2 win over Glenrothes Amateurs at Tyndal Bruce Park. There was a similar scoreline at St Andrews where the University side accounted for Kennoway Star Hearts 3-2.

Saturday’s fixtures: KFA Championship: Dysart Ams v Balgonie Scotia, Glenrothes Strollers v Rosyth Ams. KFA Division 1-Rosebank Rangers v Glenrothes Ams, Kennoway Star Hearts v Markinch Ams.

Taylor Sullivan Cup 1st round-Kelty Ams v Leslie Hearts.