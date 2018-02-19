Amateur football: Kennoway stretch lead in title race

The Kingdom of Fife AFA top of the table Division 1 clash between Kennoway Amateurs and Balgonie Scotia at Cotlands Park was decided by a Connor penalty for the hosts two minutes into the second half.

The win for moves them ten points clear of Scotia and in the driving seat to win the title.

With third-placed Kinross losing Scotia now need only one win from their remaining four league games to seal second place and promotion. In the same division there were wins for both Markinch and Glenrothes Amateurs, a solitary strike from substitute Ogilvy gave the latter a 1-0 win at Duffus Park against AM Soccers Reserves.

The win which was their third in a row moves Glens up to mid-table. Markinch emerged comfortable winners from their clash with foot of the table Duloch at John Dixon Park, with goals from Callum Beaton, Derry Hendry and a Ryan Beaton double sealing a 4-1 win.

In the Division 1 local derby at Quarry Park a goal in either half gave visitors Glenrothes Strollers a 2-0 win over Leslie Hearts.

Kingdom Athletic remain second bottom of the Premier Division after being edged out 4-3 by AM Soccer at Duffus Park. Saturday’s fixtures Premier Division: Greig Park Rangers v Kingdom Athletic. Championship: Glenrothes Strollers v Burntisland United, Kinross v Leslie Hearts. Division 1: Balgonie Scotia v Duloch, Kennoway United v Glenrothes Ams. League Cup Group A: Falkland v Markinch Ams.