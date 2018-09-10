Amateur Round Up; Markinch crash out of the Scottish Cup

After coming back from 4-1 down to force a 4-4 draw the previous Saturday in their first round Scottish Cup tie against Langlee, Markinch Amateurs made the trip to Galashiels for the replay. Despite going behind, the visitors went in 2-1 in front at the interval thanks to a Rowan Kay double.

However, it was the Borders’ side who were the sharper in front of goal and three netted second-half goals to seal a 4-2 win, and their place in round two.

Following their exit from the Scottish Cup, Kyle Hendry (2) and Dale Smith got Balgonie Scotia back to winning ways in a 3-1 victory over Kelty to keep them top of the Kingdom of Fife Championship.

In the same division, Glenrothes Strollers lost 7-1 against Dysart. There were good wins in Division 1 for both Glenrothes and Falkland, the latter brushed aside Kennoway Star Hearts 7-0 at Cotlands Park with their goals coming from Ross Hood, Andrew Moffat, Dylan Hopkins, Jay Wilson and a Liam Gray hat-trick.

At Warout Playing Fields, Glenrothes won 4-2 over Kinross while Kingdom Athletic lost 3-0 against Leven United in the Premier Division.

Fixtures for Glenrothes-area sides: Championship Cup 1st rnd: St Monans Swallows v Balgonie Scotia. Challenge Cup 1st rd: Cupar Hearts v Kennoway SH, Kingdom Ath v Kirkcaldy YM. 2nd rd-Duloch v Leslie Hearts. KFA Championship: Glenrothes Strollers v Kennoway. KFA Division 1: Glenrothes v Markinch.