Amateurs: Balgonie Scotia into final, huge wins for Glenrothes and Markinch

Balgonie Scotia sealed their place in the KFA Championship League Cup final against Rosyth Amateurs after a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Kinross at Coaltown.

After the visitors had taken the lead, Callum Hutchison levelled with a 25-yard free kick to send the sides in level at the break. Scotia got themselves in front after the restart when another Hutchison free kick was deflected past the visiting custodian. A frantic finale was assured when Kinross levelled with a well taken volley. However, it was the hosts who clinched victory as Dale Smith netted from the penalty spot. The result followed the disappointment of exiting two cups recently. Rosyth booked their place in the showpiece with a 3-0 win over Leslie Hearts.

Meanwhile, Glenrothes won 13-3 against Kennoway Star Hearts with Kieran McVey and John Neil netting hat-tricks against the KFA Division 1 basement boys. There was also a big win for Markinch as Neil McAllister struck a hat-trick in their 5-1 win over Fife Thistle.

Leaders Kennoway increased their advantage at the top with a 2-0 victory over Dysart.

Sat Fixtures: KFA Championshp: Dysart v B Scotia, Leslie Hearts v Kennoway. KFA Division 1: Markinch v St Andrews University, Glenrothes v Eastvale. KAF Division 1 Cup: Valley field v Falkland. Tuesday 16th KFA Championship: B Scotia v Kennoway, Kinross v L Hearts. KFA Division 1: St Andrews Uni v Falkland, Markinch v Valleyfield.