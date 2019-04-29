Amateurs: Balgonie Scotia on verge of clinching title

Balgonie Scotia are closing in on the KFA Championship title, a 5-0 midweek win over Dysart was followed by a 3-1 victory over Kelty.

The Coaltown side’s goals in the latter came from Kyle Hendry, Dale Smith and Ally Aitken. Scotia only require two points from their remaining three games to claim the prize. They play Kinross on Tuesday.

The only side who could deny Scotia the title are Rosyth who sit five points behind but would need to win both and hope Scotia lose all three of their remaining games.

Kennoway ended their league campaign with a resounding 7-2 win against St Monans Swallows, they are currently in second place, results elsewhere will determine if that will be their finishing position.

It was a good week for Falkland Amateurs in the KFA Division 1, a midweek 3-0 win over St Andrews University was backed up with a 3-2 triumph over Fife Thistle at Balmullo.

A Ross Hood double and a counter from Ross Hogarth secured the points for the visitors.

Glenrothes continue to enjoy their best spell of the season, they made it five wins in succession with counters from Kieren McVey, Steven Patrick, Stevie Paterson, Craig Haddow and Calum Easton giving them a 5-1 victory over Duloch.

Callum Beaton found the net for Markinch against table toppers Eastvale, the latter however scored twice to secure all three points in a 2-1 win. There was a similar scoreline at Cotlands Park where foot of the table Kennoway Star Hearts lost out to second top Rosebank Rangers.

Fixtures Saturday 4th May, KFA Championship, Balgonie Scotia v Leslie Hearts. KFA Division 1, Falkland v Glenrothes, Kennoway Star Hearts v Markinch.