Amateurs: Glenrothes notch fourth straight win as Balgonie and Kennoway thrash it out at the top

Bonnyrigg Rose, Penicuik Athletic, Newtongrange Star, Dalkeith Thistle, Arniston Rangers and Easthouses Lily in local derbies
Bonnyrigg Rose, Penicuik Athletic, Newtongrange Star, Dalkeith Thistle, Arniston Rangers and Easthouses Lily in local derbies

Glenrothes Amateurs are in a fine vein of form at present and made it four wins in a row with a 3-0 win over Kinross Colts.

Nicky Smith, Stevie Patterson and Paul Phipps were on the scoresheet for Glens who also chalked up a midweek 2-1 win against St Andrews University.

Elsewhere, in the KFA Division 1 there were good wins for both Markinch Amateurs and Falkland Amateurs. The latter defeated Valleyfield 3-0 with strikes from Jay Wilson, Blair Sutherland and Lewis Hardie. At John Dixon Park, Markinch edged out Duloch 3-2 with goals from Ryan Beaton, Derry Hendry and Paul Brown. In a top versus bottom clash, Eastvale were too strong for Kennoway Star Hearts winning 6-1.

It’s still tight at the top of the KFA Championship with Kennoway and Balgonie Scotia battling it out for the title. Scotia moved two clear of their rivals with a 3-1 win over Kennoway. Scotia then lost 3-1 at Herd Park against second bottom Methilhill Strollers/East Fife, and with Kennoway beating Kinross, the Cotlands Park side moved back to the top, a point ahead of Scotia. With four games in hand the Coaltown side are still favourites to go on and claim the title.

Saturday: KFA Championship-Kelty v Balgonie, Kennoway Ams v St Monans. KFA Division 1-Glenrothes Ams v Duloch Ams, Eastvale v Markinch Ams, Kennoway SH v Rosebank Rangers, Fife Thistle v Falkland Ams.