Amateurs: Glenrothes notch fourth straight win as Balgonie and Kennoway thrash it out at the top

Glenrothes Amateurs are in a fine vein of form at present and made it four wins in a row with a 3-0 win over Kinross Colts.

Nicky Smith, Stevie Patterson and Paul Phipps were on the scoresheet for Glens who also chalked up a midweek 2-1 win against St Andrews University.

Elsewhere, in the KFA Division 1 there were good wins for both Markinch Amateurs and Falkland Amateurs. The latter defeated Valleyfield 3-0 with strikes from Jay Wilson, Blair Sutherland and Lewis Hardie. At John Dixon Park, Markinch edged out Duloch 3-2 with goals from Ryan Beaton, Derry Hendry and Paul Brown. In a top versus bottom clash, Eastvale were too strong for Kennoway Star Hearts winning 6-1.

It’s still tight at the top of the KFA Championship with Kennoway and Balgonie Scotia battling it out for the title. Scotia moved two clear of their rivals with a 3-1 win over Kennoway. Scotia then lost 3-1 at Herd Park against second bottom Methilhill Strollers/East Fife, and with Kennoway beating Kinross, the Cotlands Park side moved back to the top, a point ahead of Scotia. With four games in hand the Coaltown side are still favourites to go on and claim the title.

Saturday: KFA Championship-Kelty v Balgonie, Kennoway Ams v St Monans. KFA Division 1-Glenrothes Ams v Duloch Ams, Eastvale v Markinch Ams, Kennoway SH v Rosebank Rangers, Fife Thistle v Falkland Ams.