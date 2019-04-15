Amateurs: Glenrothes produce season’s best display in win at leaders

Glenrothes Amateurs chalked up what was probably their best result of the season in beating KFA Division 1 league leaders Eastvale.

Doubles from John Neil and Kieran McVey gave Glens a 4-3 win against the Windygates side. Markinch Amateurs remain in third place following a 2-1 win over the students of St Andrews University at John Dixon Park.

It’s as you were at the summit of the KFA Championship with the top two sides Kennoway Amateurs and Balgonie Scotia both winning. A solitary strike from Lewis Hutton was enough to secure all three points for Scotia in a 1-0 win over Dysart at Denfield Park, with Kennoway accounting for Leslie Hearts 3-0. Kennoway lead Scotia by a single point, the Coaltown side, however, have four games in hand.

Falkland Amateurs failed in their bid to reach the final of the KFA Division 1 Cup after losing out to Valleyfield in a penalty shoot out, the sides finished level at 1-1 after 90 minutes and it was the West Fife side who booked their place in the final winning the shoot out 5-3.

Saturday fixtures: KFA Championship: Kennoway Ams v Kinross, Methilhill Strollers/East Fife v Balgonie Scotia. KFA Division 1,Markinch Ams v Duloch Ams, Falkland Ams v Valleyfield,Kinross Colts v Glenrothes Ams.

Tues: FA Championship,Dysart v Balgonie Scotia,Leslie Hearts v Rosyth Ams. KFA Division 1-Falkland Ams v St Andrews Uni.