Amateurs: Kennoway clinch Division 1 championship

Balgonie Scotia will play in the Kingdom of Fife AFA Championship next seasonafter securing promotion from Division 1 following a comfortable 5-0 win over foot of the table Duloch.

Kyle Hendry netted four times with Callum Hutchison also on the score sheet for the home side who will finish runners up to Kennoway Amateurs.

The latter clinched the title with a 3-0 win in their local derby clash against Kennoway United At Cotlands Park.

In the Championship, a win for Leslie Hearts in their away clash with Kinross would have taken them up to third in the standings it wasn’t to be with the hosts running out 3-0 victors.

Both Markinch Amateurs and Glenrothes Amateurs were in Division 1 League Cup duty. In a Group A match at Freuchie, goals from Derry Hendry [2], Ryan Beaton and Craig Johnston gave Markinch a 4-2 victory over Falkland in a match where both sides ended with ten men.

In Group B, Glenrothes and Kinross Colts shared six goals in a 3-3 draw at the Loch Leven Campus.

Saturday’s fixtures: KFA Premier Division: Fossoway v Kingdom Athletic. KFA Championship: Leslie Hearts v Kirkcaldy YM. KFA Division 1: Glenrothes Ams v Kennoway United, Kennoway Ams v Falkland Ams, Markinch Ams v Kinross Colts, Rosebank Rangers v Balgonie Scotia.

Taylor Sullivan Cup third round: Glenrothes Strollers v Auchtermuchty Bellvue.