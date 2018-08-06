Amateurs ready for the big kick off

The eagerly anticipated 2018-19 Kingdom of Fife Amateur Football season kicks off this Saturday with all the Glenrothes area sides in league action.

In the Premier Division: Strathmiglo United start with a home game against Kingdom Athletic.

The Championship sees Balgonie Scotia host Dysart, Leslie Hearts are away to Kelty and Glenrothes Strollers visit Kennoway Ams.

Elsewhere in Division 1 Glenrothes are at home to Eastvale while Falkland are away to Kinross Colts.

Meanwhile, the first round draw for the Scottish Amateur Cup has also been made.

This is how the local sides came out of the hat: Glenrothes AFC v West Barns Star, Kingdom Athletic v Murieston United,

Markinch AFC v Langlee Ams, Mill AFC V Glenrothes Srollers, Pathhead AFC V Balgonie Scotia, Salvesen AFC V Leslie Hearts, Strathmiglo United v Falkland AFC. Ties due to be played on September 1.