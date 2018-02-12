Amateurs Round-Up: Glenrothes earn win over Markinch after fightback

Glenrothes Amateurs came from two goals down to produce a brilliant fightback to record a 3-2 victory with a late winner over rivals Markinch Amateurs.

The Kingdom of Fife AFA Division 1 local derby at Warout was one of only two games involving local sides to survive the weather.

It was the proverbial game of two halves, the visitors led 2-0 at the interval thanks to a double by new signing Callum Beaton.

Nicky Smith clipped the bar with a free kick that could have put the visitors out of sight before half-time but it was a remarkable second-half comeback which gave Glenrothes the win.

Whatever was said at half-time in the Glenrothes dressing room more than paid dividends as the second 45 minutes was a different story.

A Burnett own goal got Glenrothes back into the fray and McFarlane restored parity with an effort from 20 yards after a McKellican lay-off. Two clearances off the line prevented Glenrothes from going ahead before P. Jensen secured all three points for the home side with five minutes to spare.

In the Championship, Leslie Hearts travelled to take on Dysart knowing a win would move them up to second spot in the league table. However, it was not to be. Despite leading through a Reece Doyle strike the homesters went on to win 3-1 and bring Leslie’s six-game unbeaten league run to an end.

This Saturday Leslie host Glenrothes Strollers in a local derby at Quarry Park. In the Premier Division Kingdom Athletic head to Cupar to take on AM Soccer.

One of the games of the day should be the Division 1 clash at Cotlands Park between the top two sides Kennoway and Balgonie Scotia. The visitors really need to win if they are to keep their title aspirations alive. Markinch Amateurs only have three league games left to play and they play the first of them this Saturday when foot of the table Duloch visit John Dixon Park. Glenrothes Amateurs will be looking to make it three wins on the trot when travel to take on AM Soccer Reserves.