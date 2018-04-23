Amateurs waste no time in going up

It was party time at Cotlands Park as Kennoway Amateurs were presented with the Kingdom of Fife AFA First Division title after only forming last year.

It’s certainly been a season to remember for the Levenmouth side who wrapped up their division back in February.

It’s been a near perfect campaign, with Kennoway winning 17 games, drawing one and losing none.

Kingdom of Fife president Walter Clarke presented the trophy to the side who are now looking to next season’s campaign in the Championship.

And they made sure there was no dampener on the celebrations, with goals from Marc Cramb, Callum Easson and Paul O’Sullivan wrapping up a 3-0 win over Falkland on their home patch.