Dylan Easton celebrates scoring for Raith in 2-0 league win at Hamilton last August (Pic Alan Murray)

Edinburgh-born Easton, 28, who joined Rovers on a two-year deal last summer after leaving Airdrieonians, told the Fife Free Press: “We have sold out our allocation and asked for some more tickets which is amazing.

"The support we’ve had from our fans this season has been different class.

"Even the tough time at Dundee that we had to go through (the away SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final on February 8 which Raith won 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw) they were right behind us even when we were 2-0 down.

"They’ve been really good this season so hopefully they come through in their numbers and we look forward to seeing them on Sunday.

"Due to injury I think this is the first proper run I’ve had in the SPFL Trust Trophy during my career. Hopefully come Sunday we’ll have a trophy to lift as well which will be really good.

"Considering the start to the season we had and with injuries our numbers have been really low, so I think we have gone through a tough time.

“I think once we got our full squad back we started to click and the boys started to understand the gaffer’s philosophy and the way he liked to play.

"Until we played Partick Thistle I think we were 14 games unbeaten so we’ll just be looking to try and continue the form and look to get the win on Sunday.”

Raith go into the final off the back off a 6-1 home league success over Cove Rangers – with Easton scoring one of the goals – which he said provided a much needed boost after 3-0 losses to Partick (league) and Rangers (Scottish Cup) over the previous two weekends.

"We lost to Thistle and then most people saw the trip to Ibrox as pretty much a free hit,” Easton said. “But it was two really tough games.

"The manager drilled it into us that it was just a case of getting back to league business and getting back to winning ways.