Amazing scenes as 42-year-old Kirkcaldy & Dysart gaffer Conrad Courts makes playing comeback

Conrad Courts gets stuck in at Tynecastle (Pic Julie Russell)

At the not so tender age of 42, Kirkcaldy & Dysart manager Conrad Courts made a significant impact as a player after coming on as a 63rd-minute substitute in last Saturday’s astonishing East of Scotland Qualifying Cup second round match at Tynecastle.

With the visitors – down to the bare bones with seven players unavailable – trailing 1-0 to Kameron Jackson’s first half opener, Courts’ introduction at left-back and a change in shape from 4-2-3-1 to 4-4-2 inspired his players and the gaffer provided an assist with an 85th-minute corner which was headed home by Jack Wilson for the equaliser.

And K & D then won the subsequent penalty shootout 5-4, with keeper Reece Beveridge making two brilliant saves before captain Cammy McGregor scored the winner.

Delighted gaffer Courts, who had previously starred in central midfield as a much younger man during his playing career, told the Fife Free Press: "I didn't even get a warm up or anything before going on.

Jack Wilson heads in K & D equaliser at Tynecastle following Conrad Courts' corner

"I tried to play a diagonal ball with five minutes to go and I felt my hamstring go.

"When it went to the penalties all the players were saying: ‘You'll take one, you'll take one’.

“But I was like: ‘I don't even think I can!’

"The last time I took a penalty I actually missed two in one game and was sent off!

Kirkcaldy & Dysart players celebrate winning penalty shootout at Tynecastle

“I had last played a competitive match for Lochore Welfare two years ago, but before that it was another five years back.

"I'll not be planning on going on again because it just kills my back and I suffer for days.

"The main reason why I had to stop my playing career was because I had operations on my back and I used to struggle for days.

"My hamstrings are tight, my quads are tight, it's definitely a young man's game nowadays. I'm too old for it.

"But everybody used to say I had a really good left foot and I was probably good for at least 15 goals a season through corners or free-kicks.

"So I knew if I had the opportunity to get forward and put the ball in the box then I might get something.”

When asked about the positive effects winning in such difficult circumstances last weekend could have on K & D’s season, Courts replied: "I would like to think winning this cup tie will give the players confidence because we only had 12 players and then Kyle McCulloch gets injured after about 25 minutes.

"It was almost like we were down to our bare 11.

"Going to penalties it becomes about a bit of a lottery. But to have the character to get through the game was great.

"Because obviously Tynecastle have just been relegated from the Premier League so they're not any mugs.

"To come away with a win and get through to the third round is not an easy feat. To be fair the boys deserve massive credit for keeping going right to the end.”

K & D have a home East of Scotland Football League first division match tonight (Wednesday) against Bathgate Thistle which kicks off at 7pm.

Courts’ men are also in league action at home to Preston Athletic this Saturday in a 2.30pm kick-off.