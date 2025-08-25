Andy Munro heads East Fife to derby victory v Kelty Hearts

Andy Munro celebrating scoring for East Fife during their 2-1 win at home to Kelty Hearts at Methil’s Bayview Stadium on Saturday (Photo: Kenny Mackay)

​Headers by Andy Munro from Michael McKenna corners either side of half-time saw East Fife rack up back-to-back derby victories against Kelty Hearts on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Manager Dick Campbell’s Methil men followed up a win by 1-0 in the Premier Sports Cup against Kelty on the road at New Central Park in July with another by a single-goal margin at home at Methil’s Bayview Stadium at the weekend to double their tally of points for the new William Hill League One football season.

That leaves them sixth in the table but level on six points from four fixtures with fourth-placed Hamilton Academical and fifth-placed Peterhead ahead of a trip to Stenhousemuir, currently one point and three places better off than them, this coming Saturday, with kick-off at Ochilview Park at 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain Munro’s goals past visiting keeper Corey Armour, on 40 minutes and 52, in front of a crowd of 871, sandwiched a 45th-minute equaliser for Kelty from James Graham beyond home No 1 Ruairidh Adams.

“It was a typical derby but I thought we deserved to win the game on possession and chances created,” Campbell, 71, told East Fife TV afterwards.

“I was very impressed by Kelty but I wasn’t that impressed that I expected them to beat us. We deserved to win the game.

“I’m delighted we’ve beaten our local rivals.

“I’ve no complaints really. It’s three points and a fortnight ago a lot of people were expecting us to be down in the bottom two and all the rest of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll see what’s in front of us over the next couple of weeks.”

Campbell was full of praise for Munro’s performance, saying: “It was big Andy’s first day as captain and to score with two headers like that was fantastic.”

The gaffer is looking forward to trying to extend his club’s winning streak to three games away to Stenny at the weekend, saying: “I like going there. They’re a good club, with good people.

“It’ll be a very, very tight game. It’ll be a test.

“Stenhousemuir had a great season last year and they have to be respected.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fifers head west this weekend in pursuit of their first win against the Warriors for over two years, having last come up trumps against them by 2-1 away back in March 2023, thanks to goals from Alex Ferguson and Scott Shepherd after Matty Yates had put their hosts in front.

Their four meetings since have yielded two wins for ex-East Fife manager Naysmith’s team, by 2-1 at home in December 2023 and 2-0 at Bayview four months prior, and two draws, by 0-0 at Ochilview last April and 1-1 in Methil two months before.

East Fife are back in action tomorrow, August 26, hosting Kilmarnock B for a KDM Evolution Trophy fixture, with kick-off at 7.45pm.