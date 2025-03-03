'Angry' Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson hits out after Queen's Park hammering

Raith Rovers' Josh Mullin looks dejected as Queen's Park celebrate Zak Rudden's opening goal for Queen's Park in Kirkcaldy (Pics by Paul Byars/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson was fuming after “silly errors” blighted his team’s display as their play-off hopes suffered a major blow in a 4-0 home William Hill Championship loss to Queen’s Park at Stark’s Park on Saturday.

The Spiders leapfrogged Raith into fifth place in the table by virtue of their superior goal difference, as they dominated in Kirkcaldy to claim an emphatic win thanks to goals by ex-Raith striker Zak Rudden on 29 minutes, second half strikes by Rangers loanee Adam Devine and Celtic loanee Adam Montgomery, plus Nikola Ujdur’s 72nd-minute header.

“It’s a sore one all round, disappointing, not good enough,” Robson told Raith TV post match. "With the performances we’ve put in lately I never saw that coming.

"I was pretty angry with the players as well.

Barry Robson watching his side's 4-0 home loss to Queen's Park last weekend

"In the game there today when we go through, the goalkeeper (Callum Ferrie) takes out Finlay Pollock who doesn’t get a red card

"Then Finlay goes through one on one and should score a goal.

"Then Josh Mullin goes and we should score a goal. And you’re thinking: ‘Yes, this is where we want to be, this is how we’re wanting to play’.

"And then we make a silly error at the back. I don’t know what we’re doing there, it’s not like us.

Ex-Raith striker Zak Rudden fires Queen's Park 1-0 ahead

"And then we go in at half-time and we say to them: ‘Cut out the mistakes, keep playing the way we were playing, getting balls down the side and getting through’.

"And the we made two silly mistakes again. And that is what costs you.

"Queen’s Park didn’t really have to do anything. They never opened us up, we did ourselves in.

"I’ve said to the players, if we want to achieve anything we cannot have the individual errors that we had today.”

Substitute Lewis Vaughan making a return to Rovers ranks after injury

When asked what it was like dealing with his players in the dressing room immediately after the defeat, Robson added: “It was a one way discussion from me today. And they know exactly how I felt on that.

"We’ve got a lot of fans that come here and pay good money, great fans, good atmosphere.

"And those silly mistakes need to be cut out.

"When that does happen it knocks the confidence. It’s different if a team comes here, really plays well and opens you up.

It was a bad day for Dylan Easton and his Raith mates

"But we were actually in control of the game today then we make mistakes which gives them the momentum.

"When you’re in control of the game, to lose a goal the way we did – and sometimes in football you make a mistake, I get it – the first one you make a mistke, but not two and three after it.

"Normally if there’s a mistake in the game that happens and you move on, you try and fight back and get back in the game.

"And we actually came out in the second half and had a chance and hit the post.

"We’re at it and we’re ready to go and then we make the stupid mistake. That is the frustrating part for me.”

Saturday’s match featured a welcome return for Raith striker Lewis Vaughan from injury as a 69th-minute substitute for Pollock, plus ex-Raith manager Ian Murray who was in the crowd along with former Prime Minister and Raith fan Gordon Brown.