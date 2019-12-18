‘Another club legend down’ East Fife FC pays tribute to George Dewar

East Fife supporters have been paying tribute to one of the club’s all time greats.

George Dewar, the club’s record post-war goalscorer, passed away earlier this week after a short illness.

A former pupil at Aberhill Primary School, George joined the Methil men in 1960 and would go on to play in the black and gold for the next decade.

In the 1961-62 season George really started to find his feet, finishing the season as the club’s top scorer with 31 goals.

He would continue to hit the goal trail, netting 24 times the following season and 34 the next.

George would be the club’s top scorer throughout the early 60s until a knee injury in 66/67 forced him to the sidelines.

After returning to action a third place finish was achieved in 1967-68 with top scorer Dewar voted player of the year.

Bill Baxter took over the reigns after Jimmy Bonthrone’s appointment as coach at Aberdeen in April 1969 but, for a club record seventh time, Dewar still ended the year as top scorer.

1969-70 was to be Dewar’s farewell season at Bayview Park as a player.

He found the target for the last time in November 1969 at East Stirlingshire.

His final appearance wearing the black and gold was away to Brechin City in April 1970.

After 334 starting appearances and a post war record 193 goals for the club, Dewar hung up his boots and was awarded a testimonial match against Stoke City in November 1970 which attracted a 6,000 crowd.*

East Fife FC announced the sad news of George’s passing on Tuesday, with older supporters sharing their memories of watching the prolific marksman and others passing their condolences to family and friends.

Below are some of the tributes posted on social media from the club’s supporters.

Fifey @Eastfife38: I remember a packed midweek bayview when George scored a cracking equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Rangers. Seen him many times home and away scoring for The Fife. RIP George. Commiserations to the Family. He was a true East Fife Legend.

Andy English @bayviewboy: My very first favourite player @EastFifeFC Met him a couple of times and he was an absolute gentleman. RIP George. condolences to his family and friends.

Ian Clacher @ianclacher50: RIP George. I too attended Aberhill Primary School and I spent many hours watching George find the net for the Fifers. Many, many happy memories of a true legend.

Jennifer Simmonette: Thinking of all the family at this time, my dad (Dave Clarke) passes on his sincere condolences for the loss of a true gentleman and East Fife legend.

John Keddie: Sorry to hear this ,George was a true club legend. RIP George

Stephen Mill: My eyes keep going all watery today. Another club legend down. RIP George Dewar of East Fife Football Club

*Statistics courtesy of eastfifefc.info