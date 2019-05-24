Anstruther pupils are up for the cup

In perfect conditions, nine schools from North East Fife served up some great matches and skillful football at this year’s St Andrews Rotary Primary Schools Football Tournament.

Greyfriars, Canongate, Wormit and Anstruther topped their respective leagues to form the four semi-finalists.

In close fought matches, Wormit and Anstruther just had the edge over their St Andrews opponents.

In a very close and exciting final, Anstruther grabbed the only goal to overcome last year’s winners, Wormit.

A spokesman for St Andrews Roraty said: “The club would like to congratulate all those who took part and to thank the staff at Canongate PS for hosting the competition once again.”