Arbroath Vics 0-1 Newburgh

Newburgh recorded their first win of 2018 at Ogilvy Park Arbroath on Saturday with a dogged performance.

The first forty five minutes were played out mainly in the centre of the park with neither team able to create anything resembling a clear cut chance in front of goal.

Newburgh’s defensive three of Millar, Meaney and MacBride were looking fairly well drilled with MacBride’s experience assisting his two younger defensive partners through the game.

The second half started in similar fashion with both teams cancelling each other out, Newburgh’s best work was being done on the flanks with Rogerson and Brocklebank pushing on to try and stretch the home defence.

A substitution on the hour was to change the game for Newburgh.

Fortune was struggling with a tightening hamstring so he made way for Perrie.

The substitute made an impact almost instantly receiving a pass from Tabengwa, who had drawn the defence wide, Perrie volleyed a crisply struck shot into the net.

Newburgh changed Tabegwa for Lumsden and Foy for Wood to freshen up the front line with both the starters beginning to flag from the shift they had put in pressing the Arbroath defence.

Wood had an influence on the game and soon became a thorn in the home side’s flesh when he drew a challenge from the right back that resulted in him receiving a straight red card.

Newburgh were comfortable from this point on and saw out the remainder of the game without giving the Vic’s a sniff of goal.

Graham Soutar, deputising for Alan Fortune, was delighted with the result.

He said: “We worked ourselves into the ground.

“The boys should be really proud of the performance.

“The hard work they are putting in on the training ground is starting to reach the pitch on a Saturday”.

Newburgh welcome Scone Thistle to East Shore Park this Saturday, kick off is at 2:30 pm

Newburgh - Warrender, Brocklebank (Wood 72), Meaney, P MacBride, Millar, Rogerson, Connolly, Fortune (Perrie 62), J Wilson, Tabengwa, Foy (Lumsden 87).