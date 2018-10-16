Armadale 0-6 Thornton Hibs

Thornton Hibs steamed into the second round of the V Tech SMT Fife and Lothians Cup with a stunning second-half performance that Armadale just couldn’t deal with.

Only a Garry Thomson strike separated the sides at half-time before the Hibs netted a further five goals in the second half.

It could have been altogether different story though had Adam Drummond not brilliantly cleared Gary Maclachlan’s header off the line in the 44th minute, which would have levelled things up for the Premier South side before half-time.

However, when Drummond converted Shaun Keatings’ corner kick in the 48th minute it signalled the beginning of the end for The Dale against the East Superleague outfit.

A header from Thomson following another Keatings corner kick made it three in the 56th minute, and then Thomson took full advantage of Ross Tierney’s misplaced pass to complete his hat-trick in the 73rd minute.

Even the home support were applauding in admiration at the fifth goal which Hibs scored. It was an absolutely audacious piece of skill from Daniel McNab who fired home a Rabona from the edge of the penalty area.

Thomson, as he so often does, had the final say completing the scoring with another header, his fourth of the afternoon from McNab’s cross. In the next round, Thornton will play host to Bathgate on a date to be advised.

SM Electrical Services Hibs’ Man of the Match: Garry Thomson

Armadale Thistle: Rooney, Tierney, Keir, Doyle, Leiper, Horn, Kane, Collumbine, Robertson, Allison, Maclachlan. Subs: Hislop, Gray, C.Rodger, W.Rodger.

Thornton Hibs: Linton, Malcolm, Robertson, S.Drummond, Shanks, Orrock, Keatings, Hepburn, McNab, Thomson, Coleman. Subs: A.Drummond, Hoskisson, Watson, Simpson.