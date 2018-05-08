Arniston 3-1 St Andrews

St Andrews faced Arniston in their final away game of the current season.

A mistake by McDiad in the opening minutes gave the Arniston a great chance to take the lead but the shot was weak and the chance was lost.

St Andrews started to take control after their early scare and only a good save by the home keeper prevented Falconer from scoring after he was put through by Wallace.

Saints had Arniston on the back foot at this point with both Cunningham and Honeyman also going close.

Falconer eventually gave the visitors the lead when headed home from a corner.

Honeyman thought he had increased Saints lead but his shot was well saved.

A slow start by St Andrews in the second half gave Arniston the chance to draw level, after some good build up play, they broke through on goal but were unlucky to see the shot rebound off the bar.

St Andrews could do nothing to prevent Arniston drawing level when a shot from outside the box flew into the top corner of the net.

Saints could have lost another if it was not for a great last gasp tackle from young McDiad.

The visitors finally realised they were in a game and Falconer should have done better when he was put through on goal. The young striker was unlucky however when his shot, from a corner, was saved on the line. Scott Main stopped Saints falling behind when his finely timed tackle halted a certain goal. Arniston’s presure paid off when a cross from the left was turned into the net to give them the lead.

St Andrews thought they got themselves back on level terms but Fleming’s header hit the bar.

With the visitors pushing for an equaliser Arniston broke up field and although the player was clearly offside the referee waved play on and he rounded the keeper and scored.

St Andrews will know they had enough chances to win this match but goals win games.