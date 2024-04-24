Arniston Rangers 3-2 Kirkcaldy & Dysart: Disappointment for Craig Ness's team as they exit League Cup despite Darren Ormiston double

Ormiston scores his first at Arniston (Pic Julie Russell)

With the game finishing 2-2 after 90 minutes, Arniston defeated their East of Scotland League first division rivals thanks to Laidlaw’s second goal in the 120th-minute.

It was a sore one for Craig Ness’s YM, who paid for not taking other scoring chances to put the game out of sight.

But K & D then won 1-0 in a league game at Preston Athletic on Tuesday night. The only goal came in the first half courtesy of Lewis Elder’s stunning strike from 25 yards.