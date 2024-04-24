Arniston Rangers 3-2 Kirkcaldy & Dysart: Disappointment for Craig Ness's team as they exit League Cup despite Darren Ormiston double
With the game finishing 2-2 after 90 minutes, Arniston defeated their East of Scotland League first division rivals thanks to Laidlaw’s second goal in the 120th-minute.
It was a sore one for Craig Ness’s YM, who paid for not taking other scoring chances to put the game out of sight.
But K & D then won 1-0 in a league game at Preston Athletic on Tuesday night. The only goal came in the first half courtesy of Lewis Elder’s stunning strike from 25 yards.
Ness’s team visit Arniston in the league this Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm, before another first division fixture at Whitburn next Tuesday, kick-off 7.15pm.
