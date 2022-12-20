'At first I thought Gullan had scored our goal' - Raith Rovers ace Ross Millen didn't realise Arbroath defender had scored OG

Ross Millen (centre) celebrates with Aidan Connolly and Jamie Gullan after opener v Arbroath (Pic Euan Cherry/SNS Group)

After the high of seeing Red Lichties defender Ricky Little volley a Millen cross from the right into his own net to put Ian Murray’s side 1-0 up after only six minutes, Rovers didn’t defend a long free-kick into their box properly 39 minutes later and an unchallenged Colin Hamilton headed home just before half-time to earn Dick Campbell’s men a point.

“To be fair at the start I actually thought Jamie Gullan got our goal because he went to celebrate,” ex-Scunthorpe United right back Millen, 28, told the Fife Free Press.

"I didn’t really know until after the game when I found out that it was the Arbroath boy that actually puts the ball in the net.

"The gaffer told us to get balls in the box and thankfully that one went in. We were just a wee bit disappointed with the result in the end.

"For the Arbroath goal, the gaffer wasn’t happy and we weren’t happy as a team.

"But these things happen. We need to try and rectify that, try and shore up at the back and hopefully get back to what we normally do, keep goals out at the back and try and score more goals going forward.”

Saturday’s draw leaves Rovers sixth in the table with 23 points from 18 games, having picked up just a single point in their last four league outings.

This state of play – which has Rovers six points shy of fourth-placed Greenock Morton who occupy the final play-off place – has led to Stark’s Park boss Murray demanding that his players show big character heading into the home league game against Morton this Friday which kicks off at 7.45pm.

"I think what the gaffer is really trying to say is that we need to take more responsibility as a team,” Millen said.

"Because we are the people who actually cross the white line. The gaffer can only do so much, the staff and whatever.

"But when we cross the white line we need to do more as a team. We went through a really good patch and we were winning quite a few games but now we are going through a wee patch when we should probably pick up more points than what we’re doing.

"That’s up to us to change that and come through it.”

Boss Murray has also been at pains to stress that picking up a point against Arbroath – who finished second in the league last season – was no disgrace.

It was also a game which Raith would have won in the last minute, had it not been for a Lichties defender clearing Connor O’Riordan’s header following a corner off the Arbroath goal line.

Millen said: “Listen, we probably should pick up more draws than what we do.

"Because when we don’t win the game, normally we lose the game.

"You would rather try and win your home games but a point on the board is better than nothing.

"I thought we had nicked it to be honest (with late O’Riordan header). I thought it was a really good chance.

"The boy’s obviously done really well to get the header off the line.