Athletes come from near and far for triathlon

East Fife Triathlon Club hosted its own annual sprint and novice triathlon, sprint aquabike and junior aquathlon events at the Duffus Park Community Sports Hub.

With such a variety of events to choose from, and as one of the first pool-based events of the year, it attracted a field of triathletes from near and far.

Whilst most of the club members were involved in the organisation and marshalling of the event, there was still the opportunity for some club members to compete.

In the sprint triathlon event, Carolyn Haddow finished fifth in her age category in a time of 1:46:37.

It was an East Fife 1-2 as Christine Miles (2:28:58) narrowly beat Jane Askey (2:30:55) to the top step of the podium in the super vintage age category.

The novice triathlon event presented a chance for two of the junior triathletes to make the step-up to racing adult distances.

They achieved some notable success.

Libby Smith finished fourth overall and second female in a time of 58:01 and Adam Phillips followed closely behind in 1:02:32 to cross the line as the seventh male overall.

A clubs spokesman said: “Given that this is the first time Libby and Adam have raced on open roads they acquitted themselves incredibly well in the windy conditions that faced all the athletes on the bike route.”

By midday the scene was set for more of the club’s junior athletes to take centre stage as nearly 30 club members raced in the various different aquathlon age groups.

The first race of the afternoon was the Tristars 3 age category and Ruby Methven finished as the first female.

Other results included Rory Birrell (fourth), Henry Bull (8), Eilidh Jarrett (10), Maddy Wallard (11), Reuben Holme (10) and Katie Smith (13).

In the Tristars 2 category, Zara Kidd (2nd) and Emmy Wallard (3) made the female podium.

Other results were Beinn Anderson (fourth), Cammy McDonald (9), Isla Kidd (8), Rebecca Black (12) and Hamish Rodden (15).

In a very competitive Tristars 1 category that saw competitors spread over more than one swim heat, it was Jamie McDonald who managed to take a podium spot in third place.

Narrowly missing out were Jack Anderson (fourth) and Juliette Kidd (5) whilst other finishers included Reilly McIntosh (9), Darcy McIntosh (16), Robbie Phillips (7), Struan Trewartha (9) and Bella Rodden (18).

The final race of the day saw a handful of Tristarts (7-8 yrs) take to the start line and for many it was their first-ever taste of competitive action.

Strong representation from EFTC in the female category saw Carly McDonald finish in second place, Deryn Trewartha in third and Rebecca Smith in fourth.