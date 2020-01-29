Auchinleck Talbot 2-1 Tayport

Tayport were so close not just to earning a replay against the Scottish Junior Cup holders and biggest club in junior football, but claiming what could have been their best win in over a decade.

Only an incredible point-blank save by Auchinleck Talbot goalkeeper Andy Leishman kept out a seemingly goalbound Dayle Robertson strike in the closing stages of Saturday’s fifth round match.

At that point, the teams were locked at one apiece.

The Talbot ‘keeper actually celebrated his save and their whole team were celebrating shortly afterwards when the hosts notched a last-minute winner to leave the visiting contingent deflated.

Yet all of the players can be proud of their efforts, especially after making a dreadful start to the game.

Auchinleck opened the scoring after only 20 seconds of the Beechwood Park contest when a long ball into the box should have been dealt with but the ball broke for striker Bryan Boylan and he gleefully rolled it into an empty net.

As the half progressed, the home side hit the post on a couple of occasions, but the Canniepairt men also had a few half-chances and played some good football.

There was a similar story in the second half, with openings at both ends.

Boylan missed an opportunity to double the ‘Bot lead, when he knocked one over the top with only Shaw to beat, while Jamie Mackie fizzed one over the top for ‘Port. With quarter of an hour remaining, Tayport grabbed a leveller.

Lyall Shaw delivered a corner from the right and, in a crowded goalmouth, the ball fell perfectly for Kris Rollo who swept the ball home.

Then came Leishman’s stop before there was further agony for Chris McPherson’s men when the hosts scored that 89th minute winner though Dwayne Hyslop.

Tayport: Shaw, Strachan, Sturrock, Ness, Whyte, Rollo, Shaw, Mackie, Robertson, Wilson, Gill.