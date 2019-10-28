Autumn arrives but puts a spring in the step for Haddies

The clocks changing brings the start of the Mars Bar Series, races held over winter on a monthly basis.

The route is around the streets of Anstruther and covers just over four miles.

Some 20 runners took part with course PBs for Anster Haddies T. Knox 23.45, R. Young 26.07 and E. Anderson 26.25. The October race was won by T. Knox.

Over in Oz, D. Hall completed Highlands Parkrun in 25.53. A. Hall who is on holiday, packed her trainers and took part in the King Valley Challenge, 15K finishing in 1.30.10.

Other parkruns were Lochore Meadows - S. Hutchison 44.14, Camperdown L. Herd 23.26, R. McDonald 25.38 and J. McDonald 29.17.

On Sunday J McDonald took part in the inaugural Leven 10K, starting on Leven Beach and taking in Silverburn Park and Scoonie golf course, she finished in 1.00.01.

Also on Sunday was Dublin Marathon where Fiona Cruickshanks ran an impressive distance PB with 3.58.25.

Also running was Angela Small 4.59.11. Sunday proved a busy running day with Benarty Hill Race at Lochore Meadows also taking place.

The Benarty Hill Race saw runners climb 1000 foot and be given the opportunity of some amazing views from the top of Benarty Hill, Loch Leven and the Lomond.

Tackling the trails were M. Reilly 47.53, R. Young 48.37 and S. Brown 58.07.