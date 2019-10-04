Awards at the double for Raith Rovers

Raith Rovers have scooped two awards for the month of September from league sponsors Ladbrokes.

The team went on a four game unbeaten month throughout the month and as a result John McGlynn and new loan signing Steven Anderson have been named as manager and player of the month respectively.

John McGlynn

Upon receiving his trophy at Pratt Street the Stark’s Park boss paid tribute to his players and staff.

“The word for me here is recognition,” he said.

“It’s for the hard work that’s gone in. I look upon these awards as not an individual thing, it’s for everyone.

“Paul Smith [assistant manager], Blair Doughty our sport scientist, Iain Williamson and Stephanie Crolla our physiotherapists, Simon Pollock the kit man, all our backroom staff – they’ve all done really well and the players on the pitch have done well.

Raith Rovers defender Steven Anderson

“It’s recognition for the work being done behind the scenes. I’m very grateful to everyone here for all the work they’re doing and glad that the guys are getting the results on the pitch, which is the most important thing.

“With all the work that gives on in the background it gives them a platform to go out and feel good about themselves and go out and play.

“It’s been four games and four wins, the thing now is to keep it going.”

McGlynn attributed some of the team’s success to the influence of Anderson who signed until the end of the season from Premiership St Johnstone and has helped to plug a leaky defence.

“If you look at the results, they tell you that he’s made a difference.

“The last game before he came in was East Fife away and we lost four goals, three of which we lost to set plays.

“Since then we haven’t lost a goal from set play and only one in four games – I’m not big on stats and figures but that tells you everything.

“He has made a massive difference and has given a lot of assurance to the other guys in the team. They’re picking up and learning things from him, he’s inspirational to others and I think that’s rubbed off on them.

“It’s made them better and it’s made us better as a team.”

Anderson himself says he’s delighted with the start to his raith Rovers career and thanked his team mates for helping him to settle in.

He said: “This award is all about the team. Four games and four wins because it’s a hard working team with a good spirit.

“John phoned me on deadline day when I wasn’t sure what was happening. We met up and he was positive and it all sounded very good.

“Location-wise it was ideal for me, I stay in Dunfermline so I now have more family time, so everything has fallen into place and I was happy to sign.

“The boys have been excellent with me, I can’t ask for any more.

“They’re a great bunch of lads and they’ve helped me fit in well and I hope I’ve repaid them on the pitch.”