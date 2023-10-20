Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown challenging Arbroath's Daniel Fosu at Stark's Park in Kirkcaldy last December (Photo by Euan Cherry/SNS Group)

The Met Office’s yellow warning for rain in place since 6am today is upgraded to red at midnight tonight, initially for a 24-hour period, and that’s prompted the Scottish Professional Football League, after consultation with the police, to call off six matches, including the Fifers’ planned trip to Gayfield Park.

Raith’s is the only championship match to be called off. Among the others postponed are Aberdeen’s home game against Dundee and Motherwell’s trip to St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership and Cove Rangers hosting Montrose in Scottish League 1.

Elgin City hosting Forfar Athletic and Stenhousemuir’s home fixture versus Peterhead in Scottish League 2 are also off.

SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie said: “We have been in close contact with Police Scotland and our clubs and it’s clear that we continue to face very severe weather, particularly in the north east, in the coming days.

“We never postpone any matches lightly, but our discussions with the emergency services left us in no doubt that this was the correct decision.”