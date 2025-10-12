Ayr raid leaves Raith Rovers ten points adrift of pole position in football’s William Hill Championship

Ayr United’s Mark McKenzie and Raith Rovers’ Paul Hanlon vying for the ball during a 2-0 home defeat for the Fifers in Kirkcaldy on Saturday (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers’ six-game unbeaten run at home to Ayr United was ended by a 2-0 defeat in Kirkcaldy in Saturday.

That was the South Ayrshire side’s first victory at Stark’s Park since one by 4-0 back in March 2022, having lost four times and drawn twice in the interim.

Mark McKenzie scored past home goalkeeper Josh Rae on 12 minutes and Jamie Murphy doubled their lead from the penalty spot just past the half-hour mark in front of a crowd of 3,448, with manager Barry Robson’s hosts unable to get the better of visiting No 1 David Mitchell.

That fourth defeat of the current William Hill Championship season – following a 1-0 win in August’s reverse fixture on the west coast, thanks to a first-minute Dylan Easton goal, Ayr’s only league loss thus far this term – leaves the Fifers level with their visitors on 14 points, having played ten fixtures to their nine.

Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown looking unhappy after seeing his side fall 2-0 behind hosting Ayr United in Kirkcaldy on Saturday (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

Gaffer Scott Brown’s Ayr take fourth place in the table by virtue of a goal difference four better than fifth-placed Raith’s, with both trailing runaway league leaders St Johnstone, held to a goalless draw hosting Ross County at the weekend, by ten points.

Saturday’s scoreline was Rovers’ third 2-0 loss in their last five games and they’ve only won once during that spell, by 3-0 at home to Arbroath at the end of September.

Next up for Rovers as they look to get their latest promotion push back on track is a Fife derby away to Dunfermline Athletic this Friday, with kick-off at East End Park at 7.45pm.

Their hosts, out of action at the weekend, go into that second derby of the season sitting seventh in the table, on nine points from as many fixtures, and they’ll be out to make amends for a 2-0 defeat on the road in the first in August, with Lewis Vaughan and Lewis Stevenson on target for their hosts, by chalking up their third home win on the spin versus their fellow Fifers.

Striker Callum Smith making a comeback for Raith Rovers, as a 71st-minute substitute for Jack Hamilton, after 11 months out injured during their 2-0 loss hosting Ayr United in Kirkcaldy on Saturday (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

Robson, 46, was disappointed by the display put in by his side against forner Celtic teammate Brown’s visitors on Saturday, telling Raith TV afterwards: “I thought we were poor. All game, we were poor.

“There haven’t been many times, very few, in fact, since I’ve been here that we haven’t performed well all over the pitch – first balls, second balls, even when we passed it.

“We put effort in but it wasn’t enough. We didn’t execute our game-plan the way we wanted to execute it.

“You’ve also got to give credit to Ayr. I thought they were very good. They went a goal up and it gave them a lift and they stepped into the game and we kind of came off it, whereas you’ve got to get a better reaction when you go a goal down.

Ayr United’s Leon King going up against Raith Rovers’ Paul McMullan during a 2-0 home defeat for the Fifers in Kirkcaldy on Saturday (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

“I just didn’t think anybody was performing well enough, for whatever reason. It’s not like them.

“Even in previous games when we have lost, we’ve still been aggressive, with loads of energy. We looked like we lacked a bit of energy.

“I just think that first goal knocked the stuffing out of us. We looked like we got a bit deflated. That’s not like us. We normally fight back.

“It was just one of those days when too many players all over the pitch didn’t perform to their best.

“We deserved to lose, there’s no doubting that.”