Raith's Lewis Stevenson, Callum Smith, Paul Hanlon and Kieran Freeman look gutted after cup exit at Ayr United (Pics by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

Neill Collins’ first match in charge of Raith Rovers ended in painful fashion on Sunday when his side were knocked out of the SPFL Trust Trophy 3-2 at Ayr United, having led their Scottish Championship hosts 2-0 at half-time at Somerset Park.

Yet Collins’ reign had earlier got off to an impressive start in this third round tie when Callum Smith’s left-footed shot put Rovers 1-0 up after 11 minutes.

And that advantage was increased to a two-goal margin within four minutes when Dylan Easton’s right-footer was sent into the corner of the Ayr net after Lewis Gibson’s set-up play.

Ayr did force some pressure at this point with away keeper Kevin Dabrowski saving from a Paddy Reading shot, a George Oakley header and a Jay Henderson strike, before Oakley’s attempt following a corner missed narrowly.

Ayr boss Scott Brown commiserates with Raith manager Neill Collins at full-time

Smith and Josh Mullin had unsuccessful goal efforts for the away side so it remained 2-0 for the Kirkcaldy men at the interval.

But the second half was to prove to be a very sore one for Raith, who lost a goal within three minutes of the restart when Ayr won a penalty for Ross Matthews’ handball and the resultant spot kick was converted by Anton Dowds.

A header from Oakley and a shot from Marco Rus both worried the Raith goal without being successful, before the Championship leaders’ second half domination was rewarded when Dowds scored from close range after a Dylan Watret pass.

Suddenly it was game on at 2-2 after 69 minutes and this swiftly became 3-2 in Scott Brown’s side’s favour when, within a minute, Oakley shot home from inside the box after Ben Dempsey’s assist.

Raith's Callum Smith scores to make it 1-0 at Ayr United

Having shot just too high on 85 minutes, Ayr sub Jake Hastie then brought the best out of Dabrowski with an effort from a difficult angle within a minute.

Raith sub Lewis Vaughan came close with a free-kick before Raith’s final chance for salvation was thwarted when Paul Hanlon’s headed goal attempt was blocked.

Gaffer Collins told Raith TV post match: “Ultimately we came here to win. By hook or by crook you want to win and get through in the cup.

"We wanted to give our fans a victory because we know that we’ve not won enough at the start of the season.

Smith celebrates his opener with Raith team-mates

"But in the short time we’ve been here I think the first half gives us a lot of positivity about the potential but also a lot of learning in the second half about how you turn these great performances into a win.

"That’s the most frustrating thing. When you play like that in the first half you want to turn it into a victory and we didn’t do that.

"I think Ayr United picked it up, made it difficult, played on the front foot, were more aggressive and I don’t think we made good enough decisions, so it’s twofold.

"They stepped it up and I don’t think we played with the same positive decisiveness.

Dylan Easton parties with Lewis Jamieson after making it 2-0

"We should have been playing forward a little bit quicker, playing forward earlier, a bit of variety.

"Maybe that comes a little bit from not working together although I think some of the experienced players know they should have made better decisions.”

Ayr United: Stone, Reading, McAllister, Stanger, Watret, Howley (McKenzie 63), Rus (Hastie 82), Dempsey, Henderson (Walker 87), Oakley, Dowds.​

Subs not used: Hislop, McIntyre, Murphy, Tomlinson.

Raith Rovers: Dabrowski, Dick, Hanlon, Matthews, Stevenson, Easton (Stanton 64), Byrne, Mullin (Vaughan 75), Gibson (Freeman 64), Smith, Jamieson (Connolly 82).

Subs not used: McNeil, Montagu, Nicholson.