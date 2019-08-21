Back to the bread and butter for East Fife after Rangers game

Darren Young is aiming to take the sparkle off the Diamonds when his team returns to league duty this weekend.

The Fifers have played back to back cup matches over the past week, beaten by Stirling Albion in the Tunnocks Caramel Wafer Cup before following that up with a defeat to Rangers in the Betfred Cup on Sunday.

The Albion game was largely one to forget, apart from the performances of a couple of the under 20s, but there were positives to take from the game against Steven Gerrard’s Premiership side.

And Young is aiming to build on them when Ian Murray brings his men to Bayview.

“It’s another home game and the cup and all the hullabaloo that comes with that is gone now,” said the Fife boss.

“We move on and the league is the bread and butter; it’s the main thing.

“We’ve had two draws so far and feel we should have had two wins.

“At the same time, similar to the Rangers game, if you don’t take your chances it’ll cost you.

“We’ll look forward to the Airdrie game.

“They’ve signed a couple of good players and have a strong squad.

“They had a good win at the weekend and will be dangerous.

“It’ll be a hard game and we’ll have to be at it.

“There are no teams in the league where you think ‘this will be easier than the last one’.

“We have to perform to the same level we did against Rangers.”

Chris Duggan stepped up his return from injury in the first game of the season with a run-out against Rangers on Saturday.

Kyle Bell is also edging closer to fitness and ‘keeper Brett Long should also make his way back into the squad.