Baird is back at Raith Rovers

Ramsdens Cup hero John Baird has returned to Raith Rovers on a short-term deal.

It’s Baird’s third spell at Stark’s Park having previously played for the side from 2010-2012 and again in 2014 when he entered Rovers’ folklore by scoring the winning goal in the Ramsdens Cup Final win over Rangers.

In total he scored 34 goals in 93 games for the club.

The 34-year-old striker started out at Clyde and has turned out for 13 clubs including Queen of the South, Falkirk and Airdrieonians.

Baird has joined Raith Rovers on amateur terms until the New Year.