Barry Sibanda strikes to give Cupar Hearts Fife Cup win

All roads from Cupar led to Kelty last Friday night with over 400 supporters were in attendance to see the two Cupar teams, who were led out by mascots from youth teams in the community, battle it out to be crowned Fife Cup champions.

The opening stages were closely matched with AM edging possession and Jamie Leslie having three efforts in quick succession.

But it was Lee Sibanda and his side who drew first blood on 13 minutes when a free kick from wide left was played in by Ryan Gray finding prolific marksman Barry Sibanda at the back post who side footed beyond Dale Wotherspoon in the AM goal.

Danger man Richie Lawson was starting to get himself involved in the action with a header from a corner that went over then tried his luck from a free kick but the effort was off target.

The half time whistle went with the Barry Sibanda effort separating the sides and Cupar knew that they had to maintain high levels of work rate if they wanted to keep AM at bay.

Cupar Hearts were forced into a half time substitution with Andy Wainwright, who required treatment shortly before the break, unable to continue and was replaced by Steven Pennington.

AM started the second period on the front foot but the final effort from Richie Lawson was sliced wildly into the trees behind the goals.

Hearts responded with an attack of their own and some good play by Scott McKay released Connor Murdoch who looked to work his way into a good crossing position only to be denied by a good tackle.

Hearts were doing well to frustrate their opponents and won a free kick 35 yards out that Barry Sibanda put narrowly over the top.

As the game entered its eighth minute of added time Lawson played in one last cross that was gathered by Gavin Wilson to the huge relief of the massive loyal Hearts support.

Family connections run deep in the history of Cupar Hearts.

The last time Hearts picked up the Fife Cup was season 2010-2011 with a 4-0 win over Kennoway Amateurs under the guidance of Robson Sibanda and last week saw his son Lee Sibanda lead his team to victory with the winning goal coming from his brother Barry Sibanda.

This is the first time that a father and son have lifted the trophy, leading the same team to victory on separate occasions.

Cupar Hearts: Wilson, Anderson, S. Murdoch, Leadbetter, McColm, Gray, Wainwright, C. Murdoch, McKay, Woods and B. Sibanda. Subs: Pennington, Begg, L. Sibanda, Wells, Robson, Segerius.