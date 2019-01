Barry Sibanda will team up with brother Lee after the striker signed on the dotted line with Cupar Hearts this week.

Barry, who has also played with St Andrews United, had been with Dundonald Bluebell, but departed the Moorside Park club.

He was quick to join up with Cupar where sibling Lee is player/manager.

A statement from Dundonald said: “Baz was a real character at the club and had an excellent goal return.

“He will be always welcome at Moorside Park.”