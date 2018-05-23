Bathgate 2-1 Tayport

Following an excellent derby win against St Andrews, Tayport went into this match at Bathgate in confident mood, but the inconsistency which has blighted the season struck again when ‘Port lost by the odd goal in three at Creamery Park.

In a goalless first half, there were chances at both ends. Early on, JJ Henderson brought out a diving save from ‘Port ‘keeper Gavin Sorley, then the visitors created some openings of their own.

Midway through the half, good play between Grant Paterson and McConnachie provided another opportunity for Tulleth, but Harkness was again equal to it, pushing the ball wide.

For ‘Gate, Rob Feeney worked a good chance for himself in the Tayport box but Sorley got down to save his shot. The ‘Port skipper then saved from Easton, as the hosts began to carry more of a threat.

On 37 minutes, Tayport had their best effort of the half. A corner was cleared to Jamie Gill, 30 yards or so from his own goal, and he outstripped the chasing defenders as he raced into the Bathgate half and put McConnachie through with a peach of a pass, only for Harkness to block the shot.

In the second half, a deflection off Jamie Mackie was seized upon by Feeney, who broke clean through, but Sorley blocked with his feet, before the homesters missed another golden opportunity. Feeney tumbled under a challenge from Luke O’Brien and Connor Gray, resulting in the referee pointing to the spot. Stuart Macleod’s penalty, however, hit the bar and bounced over.

The reprieve was short-lived, as, in the 66th minute, Bathgate broke the deadlock through Easton.

Within ten minutes, the Canniepairt men were back on level terms.

McConnachie was fouled out on the right and when Fraser Anderson’s free-kick wasn’t cleared, Dayle Robertson was on the spot to fire home from 10 yards.

But the hosts won the game late on when when McKie netted.

Tayport - Sorley, O’Brien (Suttie), Gray, Mackie, Paterson, Rollo, Anderson, Gill, Tulleth, McConnachie (Sutherland), Robertson.