Bathgate 2-2 Newburgh: ‘Burgh return with deserved point

Newburgh travelled across the River Forth on Saturday to visit Bathgate Thistle in the East Premier League.

Newburgh manager Scott Hudson handed a Newburgh debut to Callum McCleary on the left side of midfield.

McCleary on the wide left was threatening the defence every time he picked up possession.

The youngster’s pace was clearly an issue for the right back and his determined running won Newburgh a corner in the 15th minute.

Sean MacBride stepped up and drove the corner low across the box. The ball flew between the defenders and goalkeeper and snuck into the net at the back post to give Newburgh the lead.

Bathgate equalised on the 32nd minute with a well worked goal, some creative one touch football worked an opening on the right for the ball to be delivered to the back post where Feeney netted.

With 48 minutes on the clock the home side were awarded a penalty when a poorly timed challenge by Johal up-ended the striker in the penalty area.

Calum Sutherland, in the ‘Burgh goal pulled off a fantastic save to deny Bathgate the lead.

Newburgh held strong up until the 54th minute when Dalrymple scored a well taken goal to give Bathgate a deserved lead.

Just past the hour Newburgh equalised when Craig Robinson cleverly knocked the ball past the keeper to give himself an angle to knock the ball into the net.

The following thirty minutes were mostly played in the midfield area with the home side holding possession.

As the game was drawing to a close Newburgh were dealt a hammer blow when once again Bathgate were awarded a penalty for a poorly timed challenge. Feeney stepped up and drove his penalty kick high over the bar.

Newburgh: C Sutherland, Johal, Clark (Hastie 77), Meaney, Milton, Hutchison, F Robinson, Hall, McCleary (S Sutherland 82), MacBride (C Robinson 52), Fraser.