'Bauld' truth is that Burntisland Shipyard started well at leaders Bo'ness Athletic on Saturday!

Despite ultimately being on the receiving end of a 5-1 defeat, Burntisland Shipyard manager Lee Richardson was hugely enthused by how his youngsters performed in the opening 50 minutes of last Saturday’s away East of Scotland League second division encounter against leaders Bo’ness Athletic.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 8th May 2024, 11:01 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 11:01 BST
Shippy boss Lee Richardson at Bo'ness Athletic (Pic Mark Ferguson)Shippy boss Lee Richardson at Bo'ness Athletic (Pic Mark Ferguson)
Shippy boss Lee Richardson at Bo'ness Athletic (Pic Mark Ferguson)

Although Willie Irvine’s hosts eventually enjoyed a large victory margin thanks to second half goals by Sean Heaver and four strikes by Sandy Cunningham – two of which were scored from the penalty spot – this onslaught only came after Shippy had stunned their hosts by opening the scoring through Ethan Bauld, who forced the ball home on 23 minutes after a Harris Kay free-kick had been headed back across goal by Sandy Strang.

Richardson told Burntisland Shipyard club media post match: “All the boys gave me everything and they can be pleased with their performances.

"Once again, I had to rely on some 16-year-olds and with the desire, attitude and ability they showed they will have good careers in the game.

"To come up against such an experienced and quality side will stand them in good stead.”

Twelfth-placed Burntisland had a home league game against fourth-placed Edinburgh South which was being played after we went to press on Wednesday.

Richardson’s men – who can’t be relegated barring a mathematical miracle – continue their second division campaign at home to Coldstream this Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

