Bayview club mourns the passing of "East Fife daft" Hugh Landels

An East Fife supporter who followed the club for 80 years has passed away.

Hugh Landels was a familiar face around both the old and new Bayview grounds after attending his first game in 1938.

The passionate fan barely missed a game for 80 years until his health started to deteriorate in more recent times.

He attended his final game at Bayview last season when the Methil men went down 2-0 to Montrose.

The East Fife Mail met with Hugh, and sons Brian and Derek, before the game when he spoke of his love for East Fife down the years and in particular watching Charlie ‘Legs’ Fleming, Henry Morris, and East Fife’s famous back line of Jimmy Philp, Willie Finlay and George Aitken.

Announcing his passing, a statement from East Fife FC read: "The club was saddened to hear of the passing of life-long East Fife supporter Hugh Landels.

"Hugh attended his first East Fife match in 1938 before becoming a season ticket holder 10 years later, rarely missing a home match over the next 70 years.

"Hugh attended his final match towards the end of last season where he was presented with a memento to mark his 80 years of support for the club.

"The thoughts of everyone at East Fife are with Hugh’s family at this time."

It is thought Hugh attended his first game in 1938, watching as East Fife collected their only Scottish Cup after beating Kilmarnock 4-2 in a replay at Hampden Park.

In our interview with him last season, Hugh reflected on his time supporting the black and gold, saying simply: "Every moment has been a highlight.

“I’m East Fife daft.”