Bayview men want to push on and seal top four spot

East Fife face three games in the space of a week and boss Darren Young wants to take as many points as he can to reinforce a top four place.

The Bayview men host Peterhead on Saturday before travelling to Falkirk on Tuesday.

Stranraer then visit a few days later to complete a hectic spell for the Bayview club.

But after entering Saturday’s enforced weekend off on the back of a morale boosting 4-2 win over Dumbarton, Young says his men can’t wait to get their teeth into the fixtures.

He said: “We have a good squad.

“We made a few changes for the Dumbarton game and that just keeps everyone on their toes and that’s what we’re looking for.

“With three games in a week we’ll probably look to use the full squad again.

“The performances over the past three or four weeks have been good so we just want to build on them now and start pushing on.”

The Methil men will be refreshed heading into this weekend’s game with Peterhead having been left idle on Saturday.

A trip to meet Falkirk was scheduled but postponed due to the Bairns’ involvement in the Scottish Cup.

The Fifers will return to league duty this weekend, though, when the Blue Toon visit.

“It’ll be a hard game; they have some good players,” said Fife boss Young.

“But if we can keep up the standards we’ve been setting ourselves and keep creating chances then it’s a game we should be looking to go and win.”

The manager will be without the services of Kyle Bell who remains on the sidelines, but Fife fans will be glad to hear the midfielder has started light training again.