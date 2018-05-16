Bell Baxter 3-2 Kinross HS

Bell Baxter U16 football squad were crowned Fife champions, defeating Kinross HS 3-2 ina fiercely contested Fife cup final.

The game was held at Bayview Stadium as part of the new Fife Schools FA’s Finals Night format.

Bell Baxter advanced to the final following an impressive win over a strong Queen Anne HS side in the semis.

Kinross started the game well, scoring within the first 10 minutes after some early pressure.

Bell Baxter eased their way back into the game and eventually equalised when Conall White forced the ball home just after half time.

Bell Baxter continued to apply pressure and eventually took the lead on the hour mark when Lyle Robertson rose to head the ball home.

Kinross continued to battle hard and scored an excellent equaliser, following some neat build up play.

Bell Baxter goalkeeper Jamie Cowan was called upon on a few occasions to keep the Kinross attackers at bay before the Cupar school eventually scored the deciding goal with 10 minutes left to play.

A good delivery from Joe Roberts on the left found Matthew Mayberry in the box, who demonstrated fantastic composure to evade two defenders before lifting the ball over the Kinross goalkeeper.

Many of this squad will now progress into senior football, looking to retain their status as Fife champions when the season resumes in August.

Christo Lambrou, U16 coach, said: “It was a great game with both sides showcasing why they got to the final.

“It was a fantastic team effort from our boys to get back into the game after a first half dominated mostly by Kinross.

“I was proud of the boys’ second half display and the fight and willingness they showed to get back

into the game and get the win, it was a fantastic team effort from them all.

“I’d like to thank all the parents and fans who turned up to cheer the boys on.”