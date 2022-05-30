Benji on the spot as Burntisland Shipyard secure promotion

Ben Anthony's crucial winning penalty hits the back of the net.

A last-day Ben Anthony penalty against Kinnoul was enough to give Shippy the win they needed to take seventh spot in Conference B, two points ahead of Heriot-Watt University.

Costello said he was “absolutely delighted” for everyone.

"We had to be at a good level today as Kinnoull came here to give us a game,” he said, "however, we were up for it and I thought we were dominant for much of the game.

"I would have been happier if we had converted a couple more of the chances that came our way as it’s always a bit tense with only a one goal lead in the closing minutes.

He added: “I am very proud of my players today. They did everything I asked of them and to a man they gave their all.

"I must give a special mention to big Jack Smith who moved into defence today and kept their top scorer Rhys Davies quiet.”

Shipyard started the game on the front foot and put some pressure on the visitor’s defence and they had a Darrell Anthony “goal” correctly disallowed for handball.

Kinnoull’s first opportunity arrived in the 17th minute but Davies’ effort was never going to trouble Scott Costello in the Shipyard goals.

Shippy missed a great chance in the 31st minute when D. Anthony got his head to a wicked Shaun Keatings free-kick delivery but the midfielder could not keep his attempt on target.

His brother Ben then saw his header saved by Kinnoull keeper Lukasz Osinski.

Kinnoull missed their best chance of the match in the 48th minute when indecision in the Shippy defence allowed Davies a chance but the striker could not put his lobbed effort on target.

Burntisland were awarded a penalty in the 56th minute when the referee adjudged that Keatings’ drive from outside the area was handled in the box.

Despite vociferous complaints from the Kinnoull players the ref was not going to change his mind and once the dust had settled B. Anthony tucked the spot kick away to give his side a precious lead.

News was filtering through that Heriot-Watt University were surprisingly winning easily and scoring at will against Luncarty so Shippy knew that only a win would do.

They were awarded another penalty in the 62nd minute and the only argument this time was about the lack of punishment administered to the defender who brought down Dan Thomson as he bore down on the keeper.

Not even a yellow was flashed and this time Osinski saved B. Anthonys’s kick this time

Costello saved an Anthony Holt free-kick before the Shippy were given a boost when Mark Smith received a second yellow card reducing Kinnoull to ten men.

They should have sewn the game up two minutes later when B. Anthony burst clear but with only Osinski to beat the big keeper got the better of him again blocking his shot.