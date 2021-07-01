Berra's delight in working with Raith boss once again

Christophe Berra makes his debut for Raith (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The central defender signed a two-year deal at Stark’s Park after leaving Hearts, the club where he and McGlynn first worked together at the start of his career.

The former Scotland player says he was delighted to be able to rekindle their relationship.

"He was my first manager when I was in the U18s at Hearts,” he said, “I've kept in touch with him over the years and I know people who have worked here with him.

Raith boss John McGlynnn (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“I also like the way the team plays.

"The manager is highly regarded. He's one of the best coaches I've ever worked under.

“He gave me a massive grounding in my career when I started off in the ground staff at Hearts and I took that on throughout my career.

“I have aspirations to be a coach or manager but at the moment I want to concentrate on my football and I want to improve as a footballer too.

“People say you get to a certain age and you can't get better but I don't think that's true. I think there's always room for improvement no matter what age you are.

“I'm 36 and I feel good just now. I've hopefully got a couple of years left but you never know.

“I want to ultimately enjoy my football as well and that was part of the reason I came here as well.

“At times we will be high risk, but that's what the manager wants. We will be open at times but we will create chances as well.

“It will be good to be a part of a team that plays like that.”

The former Hearts captain, who had two spells at Tynecastle as well as playing for Wolves and Ipswich Town, says he was pleased to mark his Rivers debut against Stranraer with a win.

He said: “It took a wee while for us to get going. Stranraer have had a couple of games already so it took us a bit of time to get to grips with them, but we started the second half on the front foot and after that we were the dominant team.”